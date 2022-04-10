PRICE DOES MATTER: After Lowering Bolt EV Price Sales Go Through The Roof In Spite Of History

Chevrolet celebrates a great comeback of its electric car sales and strong overall results in the US during the third quarter of this year.

The brand reports that its total sales increased in Q3 by 23.9% year-over-year, to 372,873 units. This allowed Chevy to narrow the year-to-date gap, as after the first nine months, the brand sold 1.1 million cars (down 3.9%).

The most important thing for us is Chevrolet's EV sales results and those are pretty amazing. The Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV duo is returning in style (affected by a massive battery recall) and not only rebounding (production resumed in April), but setting new all-time records.