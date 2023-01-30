PRICE WARS: Ford Begins Slashing Mustang Mach-E Prices

Ford announced today it is increasing production of the Mustang Mach-e while simultaneously slashing pricing across the board for its popular all-electric crossover.

While the company wouldn't attribute the price cuts to Tesla's recent drastic Model Y price decrease, Marin Gjaja, Ford Model e's Chief Customer Officer said "we have a different product (then Tesla); we have different customers". That said, the timing is suspect. Xpeng Motors also initiated price cuts in direct response to Tesla, leading us to speculate if an EV price war was about to begin.