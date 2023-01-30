PRICE WARS: Ford Begins Slashing Mustang Mach-E Prices - Is The F150 Lightning NEXT?

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:36:51 AM

Views : 1,642 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford announced today it is increasing production of the Mustang Mach-e while simultaneously slashing pricing across the board for its popular all-electric crossover. 

 

While the company wouldn't attribute the price cuts to Tesla's recent drastic Model Y price decrease, Marin Gjaja, Ford Model e's Chief Customer Officer said "we have a different product (then Tesla); we have different customers". That said, the timing is suspect. Xpeng Motors also initiated price cuts in direct response to Tesla, leading us to speculate if an EV price war was about to begin.



Read Article


PRICE WARS: Ford Begins Slashing Mustang Mach-E Prices - Is The F150 Lightning NEXT?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)