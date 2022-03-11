PRIVATE EYES ARE WATCHING YOU? Car Salesman ARRESTED For ACCESSING Woman's Mobile Photos: Do You TRUST Dealers With Your DATA?

San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman.



Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.



Griffin was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. While SAPD didn't specify the business where the woman was exploited, online court records indicate the crime was reported in June. authorities did say Griffin was worked at multiple dealerships in the San Antonio and Schertz area.



Dealers these days asking for more personal data these days in order to populate their databases and lead lists.



Do you trust dealers with your cell number and email?



I have a simple rule. I have an email account that is used only for use with businesses. It is NEVER my personal email. And regarding phone numbers they only get a google voice number. But it is shocking. Even if you just call and ask a question they record your number.



Go back two years later to that dealer and when they enter your number they will have ALL your data. Name, address, etc. Even though you only called in and did not give them permission to save it in a database.



