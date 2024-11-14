PROVE TO US That We're WRONG That This New Mercedes EV Won't Be A G-NORMOUS Failure. Bet You CAN'T!

The new Mercedes G-Class EV faces significant hurdles that could lead to its failure:



Price Sensitivity: Priced at around $170,000, the G-Class EV is positioned in a niche market. While luxury buyers might embrace electric, the high cost could deter even the wealthiest consumers when considering the practical limitations of EVs, like range anxiety and charging inconvenience.



Range Concerns: Despite boasting advanced tech, the expected range of 240 miles might not satisfy the travel expectations of the typical G-Wagen buyer, who might prioritize long-distance capabilities over electric efficiency. The weight of the vehicle at 6,900 lbs could also mean worse-than-expected real-world range.



Charging Infrastructure: The luxury market is global, and not all regions have the charging infrastructure to support high-end electric vehicles. For a brand like Mercedes, whose customers often travel internationally, this could be a critical flaw.



Brand Identity Conflict: The G-Class has long been synonymous with ruggedness and a V8 growl, which is part of its charm. Transitioning to a silent electric motor might strip away the visceral experience that fans of the G-Class cherish, potentially alienating its core audience.



Market Saturation: The EV market is becoming crowded, with competitors like Tesla and Rivian offering vehicles with similar luxury and off-road capabilities at possibly more attractive price points or with superior range and tech features.



These factors combined suggest that the G-Class EV could indeed struggle to capture the market, despite Mercedes' engineering prowess, leading to it being labeled as a "g-normous failure."



The only EV that is dumber has a Rolls-Royce logo on it.



Prove to us we’re wrong. Bet you CAN’T!











NEWS: Mercedes has begun deliveries of the first all-electric G-Wagon in the U.S.



• Starting price: $170,000 (for First Edition)

• 0-62-mph in 4.6s

• 116 kWh battery

• Range: 240 miles (EPA)

• Weight: 6,900 lbs, 300 lbs more than a AWD Cybertruck

• Battery is protected by…

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 14, 2024




