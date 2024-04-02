PROVE US WRONG. Macan EV. It Took Porsche THIS Long To Launch It And All We Get Is An E-tron With Different Lights And A Snowboard Glued To the Lower Doors?

The highly anticipated 2024 Macan EV has been making waves, but not all of them positive.



Porsche's first electric SUV, has been criticized for its delayed launch and perceived similarities to the Audi e-tron. Critics argue that the Macan EV is merely an e-tron with cosmetic changes, such as different lights and a "snowboard" design element on the lower doors.



The question remains: Is the Macan EV truly a groundbreaking electric SUV or just a reskinned Audi e-tron? The Macan EV is built on the new PPE platform, which promises improved performance and range. However, the delay in its launch and the apparent similarities to the e-tron have left some potential buyers skeptical.



We challenge you, to prove us wrong. Share your thoughts and experiences with the Macan EV and help us determine if it is a worthy addition to the electric vehicle market or just another case of “badge engineering”.



And is the launch timing COMPLETELY wrong seeing legacy auto ev sales are grinding to a halt.





