PSA: If You Had Your Tesla Yoke Steering Replaced With A Conventional One, Tesla May Want Your Car Back

Introduced back in 2021, the Tesla yoke is a love-or-hate affair. Tremendous disapproval from both enthusiasts and motoring journalists ultimately convinced Tesla to switcheroo in 2023, relegating the yoke from standard equipment to pricey extra (currently retailing at $1,000).



As you might have already imagined, certain customers who ordered cars with the yoke eventually switched back to the steering wheel. The opposite is valid as well. Therein lies the problem, though. Back on October 9, the folks at Tesla Service Europe informed the mothership in America about 12 instances in which steering wheels were retrofitted with yokes without recorded consumptions of the driver airbag variant designed for the yoke wheel.





