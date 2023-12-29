PSA: That White Smoke Coming From Your Tesla While Charging May Just Be Steam

As a sort of public service announcement, if your Tesla vehicle starts “smoking” while Supercharging, it might only be steam.



Most Tesla vehicles are now equipped with heat pumps, which help with efficiency in cold weather, but they also can produce steam, which can be alarming to some.



With many new Tesla owners experiencing a winter with their cars for the first time, there have been a few instances of Tesla owners calling emergency services because they thought their cars were catching fire while Supercharging.



Not the evening I had hoped for. While charging at a @tesla supercharger, my car unexpectedly started emitting smoke. I exited the vehicle and unplugged it from the supercharger. I called 911, and the police and fire departments were dispatched. Adding to the frustration, the… pic.twitter.com/UyExTaUWrG — Stay Connected w/EV's (@davidciccone) December 27, 2023









