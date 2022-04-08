PULL UP A CHAIR And Get Some POPCORN! Between Charging, Quirks And Defects In New EV's Like The Rivian, Lightning And Others, Owners In The Forums Reveal The TRUE Ownership Experiences.

The major media would love you to think that EVERYONE is buying an EV and when they do, it's an ORGASMIC experience and has converted them for LIFE!



But if you REALLY want to see what's happening with the real owners, do yourself a favor and subscribe to some forums and fb groups.



And you will see the extreme growing pains and real life with these new EV's like RIVIAN and the Ford Lightning.



Here are a few samples to get a flavor...

















Do you think there will be a backlash of people returning to traditional cars with less tradeoffs and issues??





