PURE GOLD REVIEW: A Refreshing And TRUTHFUL Review Of The Mustang Mach-E GT And EV's In General. For ONCE!

The Mach-E’s competitiveness on long highway drives remains an open question, though. Independent tests cite 47-52 minutes to charge to 80% at a 150 kW (400v) DC charger. That’s slower than the best competitors, leaving room for improvement.”



And therein lies the heart of the matter for the transition to EVs in this country. “Leaving room for improvement” is code for we’re not there yet. As in, it’s one thing to operate an EV in the city and in urban environments. I know, I had one – a Chevrolet Bolt EV – and it was certainly capable, competent and unexpectedly, really fun to drive. And I see no compelling reason why an EV wouldn’t work for most motorists for their typical driving needs.



But what about 45 minutes to an hour (or more) for a charge on the road, where there’s an added complication looming if the charging stations are occupied, or for some reason not working at the time?



That is flat-out unacceptable. Spare me the argument that goes something like this: “It not all that inconvenient; you can eat, use the restroom, etc., it’s not that big of a deal.” Really? Have you taken a road trip of late? Or, do you want to pretend that all of the driving trips you’ve taken, where the need to get there supersedes the length of the fuel stops, didn’t really happen that way? You’re kidding yourself and it’s unmitigated bullshit too.



BEST QUOTE IN THE REVIEW:



“I drove a Porsche Taycan, and I was so underwhelmed and disappointed that it was painful. Bloated at over 5,000 lbs., the Taycan is about as far removed from the Porsche ideal as you can possibly get. Even with the enhanced cockpit audio that you can dial up, there is no “there” there. And without that, it becomes crystal clear that it’s a soulless conveyance with a Porsche badge and a Porsche price tag to boot.”



