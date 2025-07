Ariel has marked the 25th anniversary of its Atom spaceframe sports car with the new 4RR - the most powerful version yet.

With its uprated Honda four-pot sending a huge 525bhp and 406lb ft to the rear axle, the new special edition is far more powerful than even the outrageous, 475bhp Atom V8 from 2011.

Ariel has not quoted any performance figures, but the standard Atom 4R, on which the 4RR is based, has 400bhp and claims a 0-62mph time of just 2.7sec.