Pair Of Next Gen Audi TT Prototypes Spied Hiding As Porsches

The cars in these photos might look like a pair of Porsche Boxster EV prototypes, but don't let them fool you. There is more than meets the eye going on here. The CarBuzz spy photographers have discovered what appears to be an Audi hiding in plain sight. Yes, these cars aren't just Porsches, they're actually the rebirth of the Audi TT; prototypes for Audi's sports car, getting ready to bring that brand back after far too many years off of the market. The reason they look like Porsches could be two-fold. On the one hand, they could be disguising the car underneath, but on the other, they're what the industry refers to as 'mules': very early prototypes that often use other cars to test basic propulsion components.



Read Article