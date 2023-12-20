Pair Of Teens Busted After Stealing Several Kias In One Day

The Bellevue Police Department managed to arrest two 18-year-old thieves who were part of the viral Kia Boyz madness, though the two pushed the concept to a new dangerous and illegal level.

Ralphe Manuma and Ardrell Davis, both aged 18, started their day on September 19 with two gas station robberies. Unfortunately, despite the two being particularly interested in Kia and Hyundai cars, the gas station robberies stole valuables at gunpoint, at one point even hitting an employee with the gun.


