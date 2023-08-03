Pair Of Thieves Caught After Stopping To Charge Their Getaway Tesla

 Two people accused of stealing $8,000 worth of gaming systems in the state of Georgia were taken into custody after police caught them charging their getaway vehicle, a Tesla Model X.

 
The story, as reported by Business Insider and Fox Business, says that officers from the Gwinnett County Police North Precinct responded to a theft call where they learned that two individuals had stolen several PC gaming systems from a store and fled the scene in a Tesla.
 
And it didn’t take long for the suspects to be caught because police found them just 15 minutes down the road from the theft scene, waiting for their Model X getaway car to top up at a location in Duluth, where there are ChargePoint and Electrify America charging stations, as well as a Tesla Destination Charger.


