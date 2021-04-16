Pandemic Shut Down And Inventory Sell Off Leads To A Massive Rental Car Shortage

One of the things people have been looking forward to on the other side of the pandemic is traveling. After more than a year of lockdowns, binging on streaming services, baking various types of bread and learning all of the hit dances on TikTok, many of us are yearning for more than a walk around the block. We want to hop on a plane and go anywhere that’s not shaped like a couch. If that involves renting a car once you land, we have bad news. According to the Wall Street Journal, even if you can find one, it’s probably going to cost a lot.

