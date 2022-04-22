Paper Tiger? Lexus Teases LC Inspiration Series In Japan

Lexus teased a shadowy LC Coupe on Instagram today with a huge “F” sign at the back, which at a first glance, would make you think it’s either a new GT3 race car or an LC F variant. But you’d be wrong, as the Japanese company told us something entirely different and far less exciting. When we reached out to Lexus, a spokesperson told us that after talking to Lexus Motorsports team, they “confirmed that the vehicle shown in their social motorsports account is the LC Inspiration Series. I believe it is the latest version announced earlier this year and it should go on sale fairly soon”. However, the most recent LC Inspiration Series that was announced in March this year lacked both the bulged hood and the rear spoiler that can be made out of the teaser image. For what it’s worth, the rear spoiler reminds us of the LC500 Aviation Inspiration Series that was released in Japan.



