Parents Give 5 Year Old Girl Her Own G-Wagon To Motivate Her In School

Most of us were lucky to have gotten the doll or toy car we wanted on our fifth birthday, but then again, most of us were not the daughters and sons of a multi-millionaire. Had we been, we would have gotten the car of our dreams instead – like this 5-year-old kid did earlier this month. File this under "rich people do outrageous stuff." A new viral video is getting people hot under the collar and itchy in the fingers. As it so happens, it is somehow related to our area of interest since it involves a brand-new Mercedes G-Wagen, custom ordered for its new owner. This G-Wagen is in the news because the owner is a 5-year-old girl who only got it as her motivation to stay in school and continue her education to become a doctor. The girl is the second child of Malaysian businesswoman Farhana Zahra, famous in her native country for her wealth and the outrageous ways she chooses to show it off. She's a show-off, is what we're saying.



@farhanazahra91 Happy birthday Nur Fatima Az zahra yang ke 5 ?????? happy dia dapat G Wagon yang dia nak, sampai dia asyik mintak nak pegang kunci je hahaha ? original sound - Farhana Zahra



