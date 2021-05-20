Paris Climate Accord Dictates All New Vehicles Must Be EV Before 2035

If it were for the IEA (International Energy Agency), all new cars would have to be electric from 2035 on. This is just one of the more than 400 milestones the agency set for achieving net-zero by 2050, one of the most important goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.



This objective has to do with the excess of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The greenhouse effect is what allows Earth to present life. The issue with it is emitting more of these gases than it would need to keep the temperatures at the current level. That has happened due to fossil fuel burning, which brought back to the atmosphere carbon that was trapped in the soil for millions of years.



