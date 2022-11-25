Paris Considers Banning Electric Scooters Because Of General Chaos

Agent009 submitted on 11/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:30 AM

Views : 100 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Paris is considering an all-out ban on the insanely popular rental electric scooters in the coming weeks, with backers of the plan saying that they clog up the streets and sidewalks, freak out pedestrians, and aren’t even that green due to their “very short life.”

The capital city is home to a fleet of 15,000 rental e-scooters, with 1.2 million riders last year, most of them residents of Paris. Yet the city’s three electric scooter operators, Lime, Dott, and Tier, are all up for license renewal in February 2023. But whether or not that will happen is yet to be determined, with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo expected to announce her decision in the coming weeks.



Read Article


Paris Considers Banning Electric Scooters Because Of General Chaos

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)