Paris Hilton Promises To Break The Internet And Uses Her Custom BMW And Bentley To Do It

Paris Hilton just hopped on social media to share that "something's coming," with a video of her strutting down her driveway next to her custom cars. She walks past her holographic-wrapped BMW i8 Roadster before heading to her luxurious Bentley Continental GT and hopping in the driver's seat. Paris added on top of the video, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet." She hinted she'll reveal what it is on December 30.



Whether it’s new music, a new sunglasses line, or more DJing events, Paris seems overly confident things will go great for her in the next year. The short video caught even Snoop Dogg's attention, who also reshared it on his Instagram Stories. While that could be a hint at whatever is coming, he might as well have been impressed with her custom rides, just like we are.



