Parking Lot EV Chargers Are A Boon For Local Businesses

When people ask me how long it takes me to top off while charging, I often give them the same spiel: "Long enough for me to use the bathroom, grab a snack or drink, and walk back to the car." It turns out I'm not alone.

A new study from MIT has confirmed what most of us have already suspected: EV charging stations aren't just better for the environment; they're also money printers. And it's not just charging network providers who see green—so do nearby shops.

The study drilled in on spending patterns for businesses around EV charging locations. It turns out that businesses located within a mile of an EV charger saw a notable increase not just in customer traffic, but also customer spending. From the study: