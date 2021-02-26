Parts Shortage Cripple Corvette Production For The Third Time This Year

General Motors will idle production at its Bowling Green, Kentucky plant next week in what will be the third such stoppage this year.

According to a statement from the automaker, production is being halted as a result of a parts shortage.

“Due to a temporary parts supply issue, we can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of March 1,” GM spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News in an email. “Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, March 8.”