Party Girl Gets Kicked Out Of A Waymo And Can't Understand Why

A woman posted a video claiming she was kicked out of the self-driving car service Waymo. Viewers say she’s not alone.
 
On Oct. 18, a woman (@user245618862) posted a video of her and her friends dancing. Above the video is a text overlay that reads, “That moment when three girls get kicked out the Waymo.”
 
While she provided no additional context, many comments under the video shared their stories, claiming that they have undergone similar experiences with Waymo. “This literally happened to me last night,” wrote one commenter. 
 


