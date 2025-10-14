Passing Grade? High School Teacher Gets Car Stolen By One Of Her Students

A high school English teacher is going viral after sharing a story so wild it almost sounds made up: One of her own students stole her car.
 
Jessica (@whatsjessicaupto) explained in a recent TikTok that it all started when she got new tires put on her car. After picking it up, she tossed her spare key in the glove box and forgot about it. Because the spare was inside, the car wouldn’t lock, but she didn’t give it much thought at the time. The next morning, though, the car was gone. 
 
Her storytime quickly took off online, racking up more than 45,000 views as of this writing.


