Patent Filing Reveals The Possibility Of A Retractible Solar Panel For Cybertruck

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:45 AM

Views : 278 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s plan for a retractable solar bed cover on its Cybertruck electric pickup truck has been revealed in a new patent application

After the launch of the Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk surprised many when he said that Tesla’s new electric pickup truck will have a solar roof option that will add 15 miles of range per day.

It was surprising because several automakers, including Tesla, had previously explored adding solar on electric vehicles before, but most projects haven’t come to production or provided any significant power.



Read Article


Patent Filing Reveals The Possibility Of A Retractible Solar Panel For Cybertruck

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)