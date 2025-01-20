Patent Filing Shows Mercedes Maybach S Class Coupe Has Been Given A Lifeline

The current Mercedes S-Class was launched in 2020, omitting the two-door coupé from its line-up in the process. We thought we’d never see a coupé variant of the seventh-generation S-Class, but Swiss firm Robu Aktiengesellschaft has given us hope by filing some patents of a sleek two-door S-Class.

Two patents were filed by the Swiss company, one branded as a Mercedes, the other a Maybach. The most obvious feature of both is, of course, the lack of rear doors, with the front and rear recognisable as S-Class models.

There are several differences between them, though, with the Mercedes model using a roofline that looks unchanged from the S-Class limousine, and the Maybach having a more rakish roofline with a split-screen rear window.