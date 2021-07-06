Pats Owner Robert Craft Gets A DREAM Gift From Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z On His 80th Birthday. IF Only Brady Was Driving It Back To NE!

Agent001 submitted on 6/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:05:24 PM
Views : 432 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream car for his 80th birthday!If only Tom Brady was driving it and returning to his Patriots!Happy Birthday Mr. Kraft!Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream Bentley for his 80th birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/t4XtFuKaIo— Rap All-Stars ?? (@RapAllStars) June 7, 2021
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream Bentley for his 80th birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/t4XtFuKaIo— Rap All-Stars ?? (@RapAllStars) June 7, 2021
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream Bentley for his 80th birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/t4XtFuKaIo
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news