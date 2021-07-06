Pats Owner Robert Craft Gets A DREAM Gift From Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z On His 80th Birthday. IF Only Brady Was Driving It Back To NE!

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream car for his 80th birthday!



If only Tom Brady was driving it and returning to his Patriots!



Happy Birthday Mr. Kraft!



Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream Bentley for his 80th birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/t4XtFuKaIo — Rap All-Stars ?? (@RapAllStars) June 7, 2021



