Pats Owner Robert Craft Gets A DREAM Gift From Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z On His 80th Birthday. IF Only Brady Was Driving It Back To NE!

Agent001 submitted on 6/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:05:24 PM

Views : 432 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z sent Robert Kraft his dream car for his 80th birthday!

If only Tom Brady was driving it and returning to his Patriots!

Happy Birthday Mr. Kraft!




Pats Owner Robert Craft Gets A DREAM Gift From Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, & Jay-Z On His 80th Birthday. IF Only Brady Was Driving It Back To NE!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)