Pay Your Fair Share? Elon Musk Reveals His Taxes for 2021 Will Be About $1.5 Million For Every Day He Has Been A US Citizen

Elon Musk has confirmed on Twitter that his 2021 tax bill will be around $11 billion, thanks to his sale of Tesla stock this year. This amount may not be enough to satisfy the CEO’s staunchest critics, but $11 billion is no joke. It does equate, after all, to Elon Musk paying over $1.5 million worth of taxes for every day since he became a US citizen in 2002 or about $1 million worth of taxes per day since he started studying business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania way back in 1992. Musk’s estimate for his 2021 taxes is in line with expectations from agencies such as CNBC, which noted that the CEO had already paid $7 billion in state and federal taxes this year, with about $5 billion more expected to be paid by January 1, 2022. The news agency noted that the figures could represent “the single tax bill ever,” thanks in part to Musk’s combined tax rate of 53%.



