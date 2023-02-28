Pedestrian Deaths Continue Rise In Troubling Trend

Pedestrian deaths on U.S. streets continue to increase, with the first half of 2022 showing a 5% rise compared to the same period in 2021. This equates to at least 3,343 deaths, according to an analysis by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) based on preliminary data from the states (Oklahoma data was not included in the analysis). Dangerous driving, larger and heavier vehicles, and inadequate infrastructure remain the main contributing factors to these fatalities, according to Russ Martin, GHSA’s senior director of policy and government relations. The rise in pedestrian deaths is not uniform across the country, with Florida seeing the highest increase, followed by Virginia, Oregon, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Furthermore, some states saw no change, while others saw a decrease in pedestrian fatalities.



Southern states, including California, have higher per capita death rates for pedestrians due to the presence of more people walking and the prevalence of auto-centric infrastructure. The federal Transportation Department initiated a nationwide campaign in 2021, advocating for a “safe systems” approach to reduce the high number of traffic fatalities, including pedestrian deaths. However, Martin noted that the government’s proposed actions would take several years to implement and even longer to have an impact on overall trends. Updating the rulebook on safety features for roads or mandating better pedestrian protection for new vehicles would be effective but would take time.



Raising awareness and implementing new laws or infrastructure improvements are quicker ways to tackle the problem. Martin urged state and community leaders to review the results for their own jurisdictions and to take action to reduce pedestrian deaths. He stressed the importance of raising awareness to ensure that the issue remains in the public eye, and that action is taken to prevent further fatalities.





