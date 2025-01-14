Pedestrian Safety With Automatic Braking Systems At Night Is Highly Dependent On Clothing

Arguably the best advanced driver aid is the automatic braking system. While maybe not as convenient as adaptive and lane-centering cruise control, automatic braking can genuinely save people from injuries and death, particularly pedestrians. Plus, it could help you stay out of a minor fender-bender. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the systems can reduce all pedestrian injuries from collisions by 27%. But that's only during the day. According to the organization, there's nearly no effect at night. And it has now found another complicating factor after testing 2023 examples of the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, and Subaru Forester: reflective clothing.



