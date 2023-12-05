Peek At Project Highland Interior Reveals No Steering Column Stalks

Known as Project Highland, the facelifted Tesla Model 3 will introduce many subtle changes and production optimizations but no significant new features. The first images of the cockpit confirm that this will also be the case with the interior. Although the cockpit is mostly covered, it shows a Model S-like steering wheel with capacitive buttons and no stalks. Tesla is working tirelessly to bring the refreshed Model 3 to market in the second half of the year. The prototypes we've seen so far have revealed many secrets, and insiders have filled in the gaps, so we know pretty much what to expect. A picture of a prototype missing the usual camouflage also showed the new front design in all its beauty. Still, there are secrets that the refreshed Model 3 and Tesla have yet to reveal.



Read Article