Peer Pressure: White House Meets With Toyota, Officials Proclaim They Are No Longer An EV Laggard

Toyota has been under constant scrutiny in recent years from investors and environmental groups for its slow progress when it comes to electrification, with the most vocal critics in the United States.

However, the Japanese automaker's new management team that took over on April 1 has pledged to make BEVs a priority. Last month, Toyota promised 10 new battery electric models by 2026 and set a global annual production target of 1.5 million BEVs by 2026.

Some of Toyota's harshest critics have argued that this is too little, too late, disagreeing with the company's renewed commitment to a multi-pronged strategy. Under this plan, the automaker will continue to develop hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell vehicles, and other alternative fuel vehicles in addition to BEVs.