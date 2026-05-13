PennDOT Throws Out 2,500 Driver Exams For "Irregularities"

Passing your driving test and getting a license is supposed to be a major milestone, not a provisional one subject to later review. Around 2,500 newly licensed drivers in Philadelphia are learning that the hard way, after PennDOT flagged irregularities in past exams and ordered the entire group back for another sitting. Since the beginning of this year, thousands of drivers were told that they must take new tests, or revert to their learner’s permits and sit both the skills and knowledge exams again. The cases in question trace back to a single testing center on the 2900 block of S. 70th Street in Southwest Philadelphia, with exams conducted between October 2024 and November 2025 under scrutiny.



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