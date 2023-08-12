Pennsylvania Teen Dies After Refusing To Buying Car On Facebook Marketplace

Carlos Carrazana-Ricardo likely experienced the same sense of anticipation that many people do when they set out to inspect a car they’re interested in purchasing. After an 80-mile drive to Baltimore, he decided that the 2006 Acura TL in question wasn’t for him. Tragically, as he departed, the seller allegedly shot him, resulting in his untimely demise.



Ricardo traveled to Baltimore with his friend after seeing the Acura on Facebook Marketplace. They inspected the car but ultimately opted against purchasing it. According to court records reviewed by the Baltimore Banner, as they drove away, the seller shot at the car and hit Carrazana-Ricardo in the head. His friend took over driving duties and tried to find help but ultimately crashed.







Western District Homicide Arrest°°In reference to the homicide that occurred in the Western District on November 26, 2023, detectives have arrested 18-year-old Marques Harris of Baltimore.°°Investigators learned that Harris fatally shot Carlos Carrazana-Ricardo while in the… pic.twitter.com/ok2yZNmIOM — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 4, 2023





