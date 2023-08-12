Pennsylvania Teen Dies After Refusing To Buying Car On Facebook Marketplace

Agent009 submitted on 12/8/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:43 AM

Views : 320 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Carlos Carrazana-Ricardo likely experienced the same sense of anticipation that many people do when they set out to inspect a car they’re interested in purchasing. After an 80-mile drive to Baltimore, he decided that the 2006 Acura TL in question wasn’t for him. Tragically, as he departed, the seller allegedly shot him, resulting in his untimely demise.

Ricardo traveled to Baltimore with his friend after seeing the Acura on Facebook Marketplace. They inspected the car but ultimately opted against purchasing it. According to court records reviewed by the Baltimore Banner, as they drove away, the seller shot at the car and hit Carrazana-Ricardo in the head. His friend took over driving duties and tried to find help but ultimately crashed.






Read Article


Pennsylvania Teen Dies After Refusing To Buying Car On Facebook Marketplace

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)