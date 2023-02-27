Pennsylvania Wants To End Discrimination By Lower Driving Age To 15

Reps. Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia) and Eric R. Nelson (R-Greensburg) said in a memorandum that they want to see 15-year-olds hit the state's roadways, ending "arbitrary age discrimination."



The proposed legislation would change the age of eligibility for a junior driver’s license to 15 years old and establish an age of eligibility of 15 years old for a learner’s permit.



