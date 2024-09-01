Penny Pinchers Don't Need Good Sound - Tesla Cripples Base Model Y Sound System To Save Money

Tesla downgraded the sound system in the base version Model Y RWD to one amp and seven speakers, mirroring a similar approach in the Model 3 lineup. Those who want a more upscale sound will have to upgrade to the Long Range variant, which still comes with the Premium Audio system onboard.



The audio systems in Tesla EVs have always been praised for their impressive sound, which often trumps much more expensive audio systems in other car models. Legend says that Tesla poached sound engineers from Bang and Olufsen and put together its own audiophile team. This way, Tesla can offer high-end sound quality at more affordable prices. And it's loudly noticeable, too: the first thing people say after listening to music in a Tesla is how good everything sounds.





