Penske To Replace Damaged Chevrolet Cruze: Indianapolis 500 Spectator Receives New Car After Flying Tire Incident. Fans Clamor To Make It A Pace Car Next Year!

Penske Entertainment, the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series, has announced that they will be providing a brand-new car to Robin Matthews of Indianapolis, whose Chevrolet was damaged by a flying tire during the Indianapolis 500.



A spokesperson from Penske Entertainment confirmed to The Indianapolis Star on Wednesday that Robin Matthews will be receiving a replacement vehicle courtesy of the company.



The incident took place when driver Kirk Kirkwood's car catapulted off the back of another driver who had collided with the wall between Turns 1 and 2. Kirkwood's car flipped, causing one of its tires to be launched over the spectator safety fence. Fortunately, the tire narrowly missed the crowd and instead landed in the parking lot, where it unfortunately caused significant damage to Matthews' Chevrolet Cruze.



The twitterverse was on fire saying the Cruze should be the pace car next year lol!







RT if you think the Chevy Cruze should be next year's #Indy500 pace car pic.twitter.com/BoBE8iwXIS — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 28, 2023



