People Are GA-GA Over Tesla Features Like Sentry Mode. WHY Then, Are The Traditional Car Companies Not Offering Them In THEIR Vehicles?

When I see people do these videos in LUST with their Tesla's features I ask myself the most common sense of all questions...



WHY don't the competitors see the response and offer it on their vehicles?



Let's go back in time....



When someone like Mercedes came out with an option people liked everyone, ESPECIALLY the Japanese RACED to bring it top their cars. For example, the Maybach reclining seat with ottoman. Minivans have them now.



I remember when I was SVP of MP3.com going to the auto companies trying to convince them to put MP3 playback capability into their cars and trucks and I was amazed at their resistance.



I actually had companies tell me they feared implementing it because they hired music stars to do their commercials and they might get mad. NOT KIDDING.



But then, a few years later, they backtracked and realized it wasn't a fad like Starbucks.



And then the companies who were late suffered greatly on the sales floor. How many people bought Ford's vs. competitive vehicles SOLELY on the fact people could listen to MP3's and pair their mobile phone? TONS!



So we are shocked these companies are sitting on their hands and wasting time.



Take a look at how drunk (not literally) this person is on the Tesla Sentry Mode software...like they're hypnotized....



Here is an example of the new @Tesla sentry mode app feature. It changes your voice too. I can’t wait to talk to people as they walk by! Thank you @elonmusk! pic.twitter.com/lexqyjweAk — ????Dezmond Oliver???? (@dezmondOliver) October 29, 2021



