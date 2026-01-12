People Are Taking On Second Jobs To Afford Their Dream Car

We don't have to tell you that cars are getting more expensive, and it's not just the price of purchase. Insurance rates are going up, maintenance is going up, and, aside from a major spike and decline in 2022, gas prices have generally trended upward over the last decade or so. Even a run-of-the-mill, mid-market SUV or sedan may be more than a lot of Americans can afford on a single income. A study by the team over at Extreme Terrain sees nearly one in six car owners spending at least 20% of their monthly income on their cars.
 
It's hard times out there, to be sure, but if we can try to find the silver lining on all this: if you need to take a second job just to afford a basic, entry-level car, what's to stop you from taking a second job to buy your dream car? Taking on a whole second career just to buy a Nissan Sentra feels like a lot of extra work for an underwhelming reward. But moonlighting on the weekends for a Ford Mustang GT, or a fully-loaded off-roading Toyota Tacoma, or maybe a classic Charger from the golden age of the muscle car? That might be another story.


