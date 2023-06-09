People In The USA Are HURTING Financially. BUT, It Could Be WORSE! You Could Be UK POOR. Check Out The TOP TEN Car List!

Just when you start feeling bad about the financial situation for Americans, things COULD be worse.



Look at the list of top ten selling cars in the UK compared to us.



From what WE see, the average person in the UK isn't living as well as our own lower middle class.



Top ten car names and models of 2023 in the UK:



* Ford Puma

* Vauxhall Corsa

* Tesla Model Y

* Nissan Qashqai

* Hyundai Tucson

* Kia Sportage

* Nissan Juke

* Vauxhall Mokka

* Ford Fiesta

* Mini Hatch



Full article at the link...





