People Need To Get A Life: Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend's Motorsport-Themed Cover Criticized

Kelly Piquet, 34, will grace the cover of Vogue Netherlands for the January edition, and she revealed that she's "still in disbelief and incredibly honored."



But people online were quick to notice that the photoshoot's theme was racing. The front page features a close-up shot of the 33-year-old Brazilian model wearing a racing helmet, with the magazine adding that she takes the cover or "Pole Position," and features other Formula 1-related puns. She also drives her father's Shelby Cobra in racing gear. And followers thought it hinted at her being a "woman in motorsport," an area that has developed a lot in recent years.



Read Article