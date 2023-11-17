People Say The CyberTruck Is UGLY. HOLD OUR BEER! ENTER, The Aitekx RoboTruck!

Agent001 submitted on 11/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:39:47 AM

Views : 448 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

What in the actual TRUCK?

China just wears you down lolol.














