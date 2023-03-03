People That Paid Attention During Tesla's Investor Day Are Wondering How Other Automakers Can Keep Up

Tesla’s Investor Day event on Wednesday evening has Morgan Stanley analysts questioning how competitors will be able to keep up with the electric automaker. The event, which outlined Tesla’s long-term plans for global scalability and expansion, was met with mixed reviews.

However, the big-picture mission of the company, which was the true intention of the event, has made it overwhelmingly clear to Adam Jonas and other Morgan Stanley analysts that when Tesla starts to see real movement on its long-term goals, legacy automakers and EV startups alike may begin to lag behind even more than they already are.



Tesla’s true intention is to trim the cost of electric vehicles, and that will occur through advances in manufacturing and vertical integration. The company wants to trim costs by half, which is drastic, but is ultimately necessary if more consumers are to transition to EVs.





What makes this whole thing challenging for other carmakers is that they are already behind Tesla in a multitude of ways, especially in the U.S. market. Although Tesla’s plans for global scalability are completely relevant, companies that have long been the mainstays of the automotive industry across the world are simply struggling to keep up. Their platforms are not as advanced, their charging networks are not as robust, and their offerings are not as attractive.



