People Want SIMPLE Answers On WHEN Gas Prices Will Get Normal Again. Biden's Energy Secretary Granholm LAUGHS In Their Faces.

Democrats 'claim' they care about the average people yet in less than a year prices of everyday goods like gas are going off the charts.



And common sense tells you that the people getting hurt the MOST are the middle class, the poor and minorities.



So people just want honest answers but energy secretary thinks it's a big joke.



Just look at the body language of the interviewer after asking a respectful, legitimate question.



Nothing fries us more than seeing the little people getting taken advantage of and LIED to. And when we watch stuff like this you see they couldn't care less about anyone but themselves and increasing their power over all of us.



She should RESIGN.



Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughs when asked about Biden's plans to bring gas prices down.



"Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2021



