PepsiCo CEO Claims New Tesla Semi Can Haul Potato Chips 400 Miles, But Sodas Only 100

Pepsi, the first customer to use Tesla Semi, has commented on the deployment of the electric truck in its fleet and made some strange remarks about its range.

When Tesla started deliveries of the Tesla Semi earlier this month, its first customer to take delivery was PepsiCo.

Now the company is commenting on the integration of the electric truck in its fleet for the first time in a Reuters article based on an interview with PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell, but the article glosses over some very strange comments about the Tesla Semi’s range.