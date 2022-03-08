Pete Buttigieg Credits Elon Musk's Tesla For Sparking EV Revolution In The US. What's Next? He Discovers The Earth ISN'T FLAT?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised Elon Musk's Tesla for sparking the electric vehicle revolution in the United States - the first time the Biden administration has talked about the carmaker in such terms.

During a recent interview, Buttigieg said that Tesla is the largest manufacturer of EVs in the country and seemed to walk a fine line of trying to avoid favoring one company over another - despite previous White House statements and actions that were more explicit in snubbing Tesla.

What's NEXT? Pete discovers the world ISN'T FLAT?





