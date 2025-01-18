Pete Buttigieg's tenure as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation has been marked by a series of high-profile challenges and criticisms. Since taking office in 2021, he faced significant transportation crises, including major airline disruptions, supply chain bottlenecks at ports, and the catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which released toxic chemicals into the environment. Critics have often pointed to these incidents as indicative of his inexperience, particularly given his background as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, which is significantly smaller in scale compared to national transportation issues. The response to these crises has been criticized for being slow or inadequate, with some suggesting that Buttigieg prioritized less urgent issues like renaming federal aviation notices for political correctness over addressing immediate transportation failures.



Moreover, his handling of these events has been seen by some as politically motivated, potentially to bolster his profile for future political ambitions rather than focusing solely on the operational aspects of his role.



But the beauty of all beauties is he was supposed to build an amazing EV charging infrastructure with $7.5 BILLION in funding. EIGHT were built.



As Pete Buttigieg prepares to leave office











