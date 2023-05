Pete Buttigieg, the United States’ transportation secretary, said this week that regulators have concerns about how drivers interact with Tesla’s level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), Autopilot.

Buttigieg made the comments against the background of an ongoing investigation into the system by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Launched in 2021, the organization is looking at a large number of crashes in which Autopilot may have played a role.