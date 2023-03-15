Pete Buttigieg Praises And Slams Tesla In Same Interview

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recalls meeting over Zoom with auto manufacturers about a year and a half ago when Elon Musk said Tesla would be willing to adapt some of its electric-vehicle chargers for other cars to be able to use them. “I was delighted,” Buttigieg said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg News in Washington. “I thought, ‘It sounds amazing; let’s see if they actually follow through.’ And, to their credit, less than two years later, it’s moving forward.”

The EV charging initiative Buttigieg refers to was notable not only for its content — that Tesla will open at least 7,500 plugs to all EVs by the end of next year — but also because of who announced it. The same White House that Musk accused of being biased against Tesla briefed reporters on how the company’s move was consistent with its effort to create a national network of half a million chargers.







