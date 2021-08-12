Pete Buttigieg RepliesTo Elon Musk's Criticism Of The Expensive Build It Back Better Plan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made waves after he boldly declared that he is actually against the Biden administration’s plan to roll out an updated set of union-friendly EV incentives and build out an EV charging network across the United States. During an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Musk noted that such programs were “unnecessary,” while stating that he is an advocate of a system where there are zero subsidies for EVs and fossil fuels alike. In his appearance at the same event on Tuesday, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to the Tesla CEO’s comments. Defending the Build Back Better Act, which grants an additional $4,500 incentive to EVs that are produced in a union factory, Buttigieg argued that while the electric revolution is inevitable, there are still things that will need help from the government.



